'Teen Mom': Leah Messer Undergoes Comestic Procedure

Several Teen Mom stars have been forthcoming about having plastic surgery. From Brazilian Butt Lifts, to breast implants, to full mommy makeovers – some have done it all. Leah Messer is the latest to come clean about a cosmetic procedure she's getting done. Messer revealed she was getting veneers via an Instagram story on June 20. "So I'm at my very first veneers appointment at Smile Savvy with Dr. Joya Lyons," she said in the video, with her twins — 12-year-olds Ali and Aleeah — in the background. "Jaylan [Messer's boyfriend] got his veneers done by her husband, Dr. Drew Lyons, and I'm super excited. What do you guys think?"

Veneers are a type of domestic procedure where the front of the tooth is shaved down and a thin layer of material, such as dental porcelain, is placed over the enamel to protect the surface of the tooth from damage and to enhance one's smile. Teeth appear picture-perfect, and white. Messer isn't the only star from the franchise to get veneers. Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry also changed her teeth. She revealed her new look during a 2017 appearance on the talk show, The Doctors.

"My teeth have bothered me for a long time. I have a lot of pressure being on TV," she said at the time. Lowry revealed she spent $10,000 on her teeth. Prior to, she had braces and retainers, but still wasn't satisfied. With the veneers, Lowry says she finally has her "million-dollar smile."

As far as other stars on the show, others have gotten more done. Farrah Abraham had a rhinoplasty and chin implant, breast implants, butt injections and multiple vaginal rejuvenation procedures.

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline documented getting a Brazilian butt lift in 2021 for a curvier figure. Her recovery process was difficult. Briana DeJesus got breast implants, a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction, and a labiaplasty. She also documented her breast lift, tummy tuck, and butt reshaping, as well as a breast reduction.