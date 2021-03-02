'Teen Mom': Kailyn Lowry Receives Backlash After Putting 'Pothead' Hat on Son

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is facing a considerable amount of backlash after she outfitted her son, Creed, with a hat that reads, "Pothead," on it, as InTouch Weekly reported. On Instagram, Lowry posted multiple photos of her youngest son, including one in which he donned the hat in question. It should be noted that Lowry is the owner of Pothead Haircare and that the hat is an item from the company's branded gear.

Lowry posted several photos of Creed, whom she welcomed in July 2020. Alongside the snaps, she wrote, "He said he's ready to be a brand rep @potheadhaircare [laughing emoji]." It wasn't before long that the comments section of the post was flooded with users who were concerned about Lowry placing a "Pothead" hat on her son, even though the item is from her own Pothead Haircare brand. One user wrote, “Poor kid. This is why [our] next generation is all jacked up — moms like you thinking stuff like that is OK and cute.” They added, “It is very [distasteful], and I believe you can do better … that was very disappointing. Why would you put a hat on your kid that says ‘pothead?’ Like, what were you thinking?”

Lowry is aware of the criticisms, though. Based on her response to the drama, she doesn't appear to be too fazed by the negativity in the comments section. One fan commented on her post with, “So cute. Oh man, watch the Karens get upset about the hat lol." The Teen Mom 2 star, in turn, replied, "They'll always find something." As previously mentioned, Lowry gave birth to her fourth son, Creed, in July 2020. She shares Creed with Chris Lopez, who is also the father of her son, Lux (Lowry also has two other boys, Isaac and Lincoln, from previous relationships).

Of course, since she was pregnant with her fourth child in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, her pregnancy journey was quite different that time around. Despite the circumstances, she was still able to give birth to her son at home as she originally planned to do. In late August, she told PopCulture.com about giving birth to baby Creed at home, "I am so so thankful for the experience because I feel like people don't think twice about medical freedom and having choices in their birth. I think I would definitely do it again."