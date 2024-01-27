Kailyn Lowry Gets Emotional Recalling Bringing Son Home From Hospital as His Twin Remained in NICU

Kailyn Lowry reveals how she managed her five children while her newborn twins were hospitalized in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Barely Famous, a podcast she hosts with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, released its latest episode on Friday, where the 31-year-old podcast host continued to share their experiences last fall regarding their twins' premature birth.

When Lowry and her husband welcomed twins five weeks early, they couldn't hold their babies until over 24 hours after birth because they were in the NICU. "They weren't just there for a couple of days. We were there for a couple of weeks, and we learned so much about the families that are there, and some of them are there for months and months," Lowry shared.

The Teen Mom alum was also frustrated by not being able to get clear answers from doctors, saying, "I wanted to know if what I was seeing was normal." When it came to her girl twin, called Baby B, she said, "I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger. She would just sleep through feedings. She never had any feeding cues, and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn't take a bottle."

"And that was really difficult because I'm looking at him [Baby A], and I'm seeing he's in the NICU for some of the same reasons, but also he's taking a bottle, and he's having no issue with that. And then she was just sleeping all the time," she said tearfully. "I cried a lot. I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the c-section stuff," she noted.

They went on to explain that, logistically, the situation was made more complex when their son was released from the hospital before their daughter. "We had to travel back and forth, at least once a day, one of us," Scott recounted.

"It was an hour drive there and back, and when I was there, I was there for hours," Lowry said, acknowledging. "And then we have six other kids. When he was discharged from the NICU, we had him at home." Lowry was dedicated to bonding with her daughter during their limited time together, including decorating her NICU space to make it feel "homey."

"I printed out pictures for the NICU wall because I didn't know how long we'd be there, and I wanted it to make sure that it felt homey," she shared. "I just didn't want her to be alone." The couple was glad to have their baby girl home after some time, but Lowry's concerns did not end there.

"I think that there's a big difference between the twins in terms of, because she was in the NICU by herself for so long, for so many weeks, and he was home, she's more okay by herself ... whereas we were home with him and someone was always with him, holding him and all of that. Now that she's home, I feel like my bonding experience has been so much better."

It's also important to Lowry that the twins remain connected, as she says, "They were apart for so long that I feel like they need [to bond] ... I get worried that the NICU stay, what if it ruined their bond or put a strain on it. I'm trying to remagnetize them to get them back to where they were."

They had a hectic period this year, and Lowry said that while "Lincoln had a birthday, Rio had a birthday, Thanksgiving," and having a daughter in the NICU at the same time, the difficulties of the season were outweighed by the joy of watching her sons meet their twin siblings.

"Rio meeting Baby A was the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life," the proud mom shared. "He thinks he's a triplet. He burps them, he's been so sweet with those twins, and it's literally the cutest f— thing, and truly, Lux and Creed have been good, too."

"That's part of the 'I feel complete, I feel done,' that's part of it," she said, adding, "I think the only little piece that's missing a little bit is that she doesn't have a sister." "Yeah, she's the only one so..." Scott said and watched for Lowry's reaction, which was a laugh. "I feel grateful, thankful, fulfilled, happy, complete... we're putting an addition on our house because of this. I feel so blessed. They are good babies."