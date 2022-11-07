Jenelle Evans Just Went After Her Mom Again Over Custody of Jace

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans is, yet again, involved in some drama. This time around, it concerns the custody of her son, Jace. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Jenelle is insisting that her son should live with her instead of with her mom, Barbara Evans, whom she has custody of.

This all began after Barbara filmed for Teen Mom: Girl's Night In and spoke about what she's been up to since she was last on the Teen Mom franchise. She said in a "Catching Up With Barbara" video that she's "still taking care of Jace." Barbara added, "Jace is now, he's 13 years old and he's going to eighth grade. It's like, wow, where did those years go? It's unbelievable. He still lives with me. He's going into puberty and he's gettin' to be quite the character!"

Elsewhere in the video, Barbara discussed the status of her relationship with Jenelle. As Teen Mom 2 fans know, the two had a tumultuous relationship. But, as Barbara said, they're in a better place today and she's even visited her daughter's home that she shares with her husband, David Eason. She said, "I see her often, I go over there all the time. She calls me all the time. It's been really wonderful. It's been a long, long, long time coming." Barbara shared these comments back in July when she filmed for Teen Mom: Girl's Night In. While she expressed that she and her daughter were in a good place, it seems as though Jenelle has a different take on things.

A day after Barbara's comments emerged, Jenelle took to TikTok to address the matter. In the video, she seemed to be particularly incensed over the custody of her son. Jenelle said, "There's a lot of personal stuff that's been going on with my family lately. Actually, Jace should be living with me and there's a pending court case going on so..." The former reality star said that she didn't want to "bash" her mom, adding, "I'm not here to bash anyone, but one thing's for certain: if there's no problem with someone having their child, they should have him." Jenelle also said that she dislikes the "persona" that she's a "bad mom," as she said, "I do everything in the world for my kids and I try my hardest to be the best damn mom I can be."