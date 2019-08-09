Jenelle Evans Further Fuels Rumors of Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer Cheating Allegations

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans once again teased Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer cheating allegations by sharing a blog link that mentions how her former co-stars said they cheated on their significant others. The majority of the blog post centered on a scene from Monday’s Teen Mom OG, in which guest mom Mackenzie McKee expressed concerns that her husband Josh was cheating on her.

Evans took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, where she shared a photo of the McKees with emojis covering their faces. “Teen Mom star goes off on cheating husband!” the headline on the image read.

The link took fans to a Teen Mom Talk Now article with the same headline. The story takes 10 paragraphs to mention the incident from Teen Mom OG that its headline references. McKee learned that Josh was hanging out with a woman at a bar while he was touring on the rodeo circuit from a text. McKee confronted him about the allegations, but he insisted he did not cheat. McKee then told her parents she was uncertain about her future with Josh.

“[Josh’s] Friend made some poor decisions and I have stood behind his beautiful wife with her decision of divorcing him. And thank you to the two ladies at the bar for ratting him out and telling me the truth about everything that happened,” McKee tweeted Monday after the episode aired. “Had Josh made the choices of flirting like his friend did, I was have divorced him as well. But according to the women and everyone else, Josh didn’t speak to anyone and was simply enjoying a drink after his ride and came home.”

Do I think a divorce and split up family was worth it over that, no. But I was hurt and I hope he understands that. Marriage is such a learning process every day. It got a lot uglier than what you all saw. Women… STAND UP FOR YOURSELF ALWAYS. — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) August 6, 2019

McKee added, “Do I think a divorce and split up family was worth it over that, no. But I was hurt and I hope he understands that. Marriage is such a learning process every day. It got a lot uglier than what you all saw. Women… STAND UP FOR YOURSELF ALWAYS.”

The Teen Mom Talk Now article also references Lowry and Messer, who discussed how they had trouble saying “no” when to people in their lives when they ask for help on Messer’s Life Reboot podcast. Lowry and Messer reportedly said they both cheated on their significant others.

There were also rumors that Messer and Lowry were dating, sparked after they shared photos of themselves vacationing together in Costa Rica this spring. “So what if we’re dating?” Messer jokingly captioned one photo.

Messer was dating Jason Jordan until March, while Lowry is now single. The two Teen Mom stars both have three children each.

As for Evans, she starred on Teen Mom 2 until May, when MTV said it would no longer film her. Her husband, David Eason, appeared to admit to shooting and killing their family dog, which led to the couple temporarily losing custody of their children.

Since then, Evans has continued to criticize her former Teen Mom co-stars, which often inspires fans to remind her of her own controversies.

Photo credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images