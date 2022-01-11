‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Cast Talks Farrah Abraham’s ‘Weird, Awkward’ Surprise Appearance (Exclusive)

Teen Mom: Family Reunion is bringing the drama as the stars of Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG come together for a one-of-a-kind getaway, complete with surprise guests like former OG Farrah Abraham. Speaking with PopCulture.com before Tuesday’s Family Reunion premiere, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd and Maci Bookout opened up about what’s to come when Abraham makes her return to the MTV show.

Messer revealed that prior to Family Reunion, she’d met Abraham just once, “and she was yelling at the taxi driver,” so her “first impression wasn’t great.” Bookout chimed in, “Honestly when this whole idea came about, it was very made very clear that everybody was invited. If you were a part of this franchise, you’re invited. You’ve earned your spot, I guess.” The Teen Mom OG star noted there were many surprise guests, “not just Farrah,” before adding diplomatically, “She had a right to be there and she showed up and then more people showed up.”

Cline added that Abraham had a “weird, awkward” entrance, surprising the rest of the group after a long, busy day. “…We were all winding down and it just got really quiet, like weird quiet, I feel like,” she told PopCulture. “We were all having such a great night and we had such a vibe going, and I remember when she walked in, I’d never met her, so I was really confused. I didn’t recognize her at first. So I thought it was another therapist or something coming. We were all turning around. It was just awkward for a minute. I think I was so confused. I didn’t really know what was happening.”

Portwood revealed that Abraham came right up next to her after entering, noting, “I don’t know why she felt comfortable doing that. I mean, honestly.” Moving on from Abraham quickly, Portwood continued, “But there [were] a lot of people actually, surprise guests that came in other than Farrah. So I mean that was pretty cool.” Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.