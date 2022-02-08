‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’: Amber Portwood Gets Real With Farrah Abraham After Shocking Return

Farrah Abraham made quite the entrance on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. All of the cast members from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 were shocked to see the former MTV star show up to the retreat. While she wasn’t met with the warmest of receptions, Abraham was able to have a chat with Amber Portwood, with whom she has had her fair share of drama in the past.

In advance of Tuesday’s episode, MTV released a sneak peek at what fans can expect from the Abraham-centric episode. Based on the state of disarray that the retreat was in, it’s clear that tensions are going to rise when the former Teen Mom OG star does interact with her former co-workers. The clip starts off with Portwood attempting to calm Abraham down after the mess that occurred. Teen Mom fans might recall that Portwood and Abraham got into a wild tiff during the Teen Mom OG reunion in 2016. However, the pair were able to put their differences aside to talk. Portwood told the camera, “I’ve always been really protective of people…each side, it becomes neutral because I don’t want anybody fighting.”

During their chat, Abraham said that she did greet the group in a “friendly” way, but that she wasn’t met with the same energy. As a result, she said that there’s no coming back from that with her. So, Portwood attempted to change the subject by asking Abraham about her daughter, Sophia. She then said that the group will likely calm down by the next day, but Abraham wasn’t really having it. The Ex on the Beach alum said that she’s too secure in herself to bring up any drama with her former castmates.

Portwood then said that they’ll have plenty to chat about while on the retreat, as the goal of Teen Mom: Family Reunion is to get past any issues they might be experiencing. When it does come time to settle those issues, Portwood said that Abraham can’t lead with sarcasm. However, the former Teen Mom OG star said that she’s simply being “real.” Abraham shared with the camera that she was “blessed” that Portwood took the time to chat with her amid the wildness that was occurring surrounding her arrival. She also told her that she appreciated their conversation. Even though Portwood is unsure whether she got through to Abraham, fans will surely get to see whether she did as Abraham’s return to the Teen Mom franchise plays out on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.