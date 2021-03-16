'Teen Mom': Farrah Abraham Under Fire After Criticizing Cardi B's Grammy Performance

✖

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham reportedly came under fire recently after she criticized Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's raunchy performance at the Grammy Awards. During the event, the two rappers sang a rendition of their song "WAP" complete with an array of racy dance moves. According to The Sun, several individuals have called Abraham a "hypocrite" for her criticisms of the musicians, particularly as she has been seen dancing to the song in the past.

On Abraham's Instagram Story, she posted an excerpt from an article that criticized Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for the raunchy nature of their "WAP" performance. The excerpt read, "The National Center on Sexual Exploitation [NCOSE] has blasted the CBS Grammys broadcast, saying it 'contributed to the sexual exploitation of women by glamorizing prostitution and stripping.'" Abraham also tagged NCOSE in her post. In light of her Instagram Story post, many individuals have spoken out about Abraham's stance, with many calling the Teen Mom alum a "hypocrite" given some of the things that she has done in the past. The Sun even pointed out that Abraham previously performed the "WAP" dance for TikTok in August while wearing a red thong bikini.

On Reddit, several users responded to Abraham's latest Instagram Story post by calling her a "hypocrite." One wrote, "Does Farrah remember the time she intentionally flashed her knickerless crotch at a fashion show. She needs to take her own advice and unconfuse her brain, her narrative changes like the win." Another wrote, "The hypocrisy is strong with Farrah." The reality star previously worked in the sex industry. She appeared in a sex tape in 2013 with porn star James Dean. Abraham was fired from Teen Mom after it was reported that she would be appearing on CamSoda, a live-streaming webcam platform. According to Us Weekly, Abraham defended her sex tape, saying that it was a way for her to celebrate her body.

“So on the real, what would you do?” Abraham said at the time. “You have been a single mother for four years, off and on dating loser-ass boys who always try to sell information, lie to you, manipulate, and you’ve just realized you’re an awesome person and you deserve someone, and now that you’ve been 21 and you’ve been crying every night because you’re single and you’re alone, and so you make your own video to celebrate your awesome body get your own sexy shots.”