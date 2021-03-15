Grammys 2021: Cardi B Gets Wild for Pole Dancing Performance of 'WAP' With Megan Thee Stallion

✖

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took over the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday night with their "wild" live performance. The two rappers brought a rendition of their infamous song "WAP" to the award show, complete with twerking and pole dancing. Fans on social media felt that they were the undisputed winners of the night.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dominated the conversation for months after their song "WAP" hit the airwaves last summer, so it only seems right that they performed it at the "Biggest Night in Music." The performance included a massive prop bed, a pole and plenty of seductive choreography. Viewers lauded the performance as the best of the night, along with Megan Thee Stallion's others of the night.

The medley started with Megan Thee Stallion performer "Savage," which was a solo hit before the remix featuring Beyonce came out. Fans were disappointed that Beyonce didn't join Megan on stage, even though she was right there in the audience. However, "WAP" made up for that, in many eyes.

Cardi B started the performance off while Megan took a breather, joining her on stage just as her verse began. The two danced their way up to a bed where they were not shy with each other, and back-up dancers helped set the scene in alluring masks. Naturally, the lyrics themselves were the radio version, as the song is not fit for a network broadcast.

The same was true for Cardi B's new song, "Up," which came next. She wore a flashy robotic outfit that covered about as much as a swimsuit, with her hair a pink swoop falling to one side.

How I feel bout the Grammies .Don’t forget to congratulate the small black artist that got nominated that got overshadowed again cause of the drama .It’s their moment finally ! pic.twitter.com/uoSJtG1aqi — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 13, 2021

The performance was a symbolic celebration for Cardi B and other non-white artists, judging by Cardi's message on Twitter the day before. As controversy about the Black representation in the Grammys played out online, Cardi released a prolonged statement saying that fans should focus on the Black nominees and winners, while still speaking up for those that were skipped over.

"I do feel that there were some albums and songs that should have been considered for nominations," she wrote, "maybe next they will get it right. However, let's not forget the Grammys nominated soo many independent Black artists this year that didn't get exposure by blogs, magazines and other award shows."

The Grammys faced backlash for some major snubs of Black artists this year, particularly The Weeknd. The award show has promised to review its nomination procedures before the next show.