Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Grammys Performance of 'WAP' Left Viewers With Jaws Dropped

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion may have had the performance of the night during the Grammys. The duo performed their hit single "WAP," which was the first time they performed the song live. "WAP" was released in August and quickly became the top song of the country.

And because of the nature of the song, Cardi B and Megan The Stallion took a lot of heat from critics. "The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people," Cardi B said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "But my thing is, I grew up listening to this type of music. Other people might think it's strange and vulgar, but to me, it's almost like really normal, you know what I'm saying?"

Megan The Stallion also defended the song, explaining why "WAP" is good for women. When me and Cardi were writing this song, we wanted it to be for the fans," she said on The Oprah Magazine. "WAP" is a celebration of how fine all women around the world are. Why wouldn’t anyone want to celebrate positive female sexuality? I think that’s a more pertinent question to ask." Here's a look at viewers reacting to the performance.