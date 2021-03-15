Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Grammys Performance of 'WAP' Left Viewers With Jaws Dropped
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion may have had the performance of the night during the Grammys. The duo performed their hit single "WAP," which was the first time they performed the song live. "WAP" was released in August and quickly became the top song of the country.
And because of the nature of the song, Cardi B and Megan The Stallion took a lot of heat from critics. "The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people," Cardi B said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "But my thing is, I grew up listening to this type of music. Other people might think it's strange and vulgar, but to me, it's almost like really normal, you know what I'm saying?"
Megan The Stallion also defended the song, explaining why "WAP" is good for women. When me and Cardi were writing this song, we wanted it to be for the fans," she said on The Oprah Magazine. "WAP" is a celebration of how fine all women around the world are. Why wouldn’t anyone want to celebrate positive female sexuality? I think that’s a more pertinent question to ask." Here's a look at viewers reacting to the performance.
.@iamcardib performs “Up” and “WAP” with Megan @TheeStallion at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/mZATt92Xi7— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 15, 2021
Here's a look at Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performing "WAP." One person wrote: "They absolutely served. But are we surprised? The answer is No, no we are not. Cardi has impeccable stage presence and so does megan! One thing about these two women, they always gonna put on a show."prevnext
I'm post malone watching cardi and megan perform wap #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/UUUmOoMkPx— 베리⁷ (@moongirry) March 15, 2021
In this clip, rap star Post Malone shows his approval of the performance. Odds are he isn't the only one who that reaction as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion didn't hold back.prevnext
old people watching cardi and meg preform wap at the grammys pic.twitter.com/qaccBL9hUZ— huh 🌛 (@fatboyy_2) March 15, 2021
It's very likely the older generation didn't approve of the performance. It was the most exciting performance of the show, which will lead to a lot of people talking about it Monday morning.prevnext
Oh no pic.twitter.com/05ZmLGmefb— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 15, 2021
It's also very likely Tucker Carlson will have a lot to say about the two rap stars this week. And one fan wrote: "I literally stopped watching because of her performance. Women are so much more than a— shaking!!!!"prevnext
CARDI B & MEGAN THEE STALLION - WAP AT THE #GRAMMYs
THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨March 15, 2021
Some people can't believe Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed "WAP" on live TV. One fan tweeted: "So many young people out there with true talent. The Grammys are a joke. This was disgusting."prevnext
harry during meghan the stallion and cardi b‘s wap performance #grammys pic.twitter.com/4GQ6lI9Vgb— Aubrey King (@aubreyjaneking) March 15, 2021
Did Harry Styles like the performance? Odds are he was either enjoying the show or enjoying his Grammy win for "Watermelon Sugar." Styles was nominated for three Grammys this year.prevnext
WAP: Wonderful A** Performance! https://t.co/S2v0tR9xHC— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 15, 2021
When it's all said and done, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will get favorable reviews. It could be similar to what Shakira and Jennifer Lopez went through for their Super Bowl halftime performance last year when it comes to backlash and praise.prev