Teen Mom Farrah Abraham Slams Tyler Baltierra's New OnlyFans, Jenelle Evans Claps Back

Another day, another Teen Mom star on OnlyFans – but this one is leading to quite a bit of drama! Tyler Baltierra is starting his own spicy account with his wife, Catelynn Lowell, at the helm – and Farrah Abraham isn't exactly thrilled about it. Then enter Jenelle Evans. We're really bringing out all the heavy drama hitters with this one, so buckle up. Watch our full recap in the video below!

Ok, this all started when Cate announced on Instagram that Tyler had officially joined OnlyFans after he spent a year on this physical transformation journey. Now he's far from the first Teen Mom star to join the site, but people were admittedly a little bit confused when Cate pointed out that she'll be the one running his account.

"For anyone wondering though, I will NOT be in control of my account on there," Tyler said. "It will completely be in my wife's control. LOL. She's the boss, I'm just there to do as I'm told LMAO!" Even in Tyler's OnlyFans bio, it reads, "This account is ran by my wife because she likes to show me off," and yeah that's gonna cost you $30 a month to subscribe if you want.

Now I'm sure there were some people out there excited about this turn of events, but I'll tell you who wasn't – Farrah Abraham. Farrah's been in the adult entertainment industry for a while, remember she released an adult movie in 2013 and she was eventually fired from Teen Mom not only for alleged bad behavior with the crew but also for issues with her adult entertainment work – which I've heard were largely contract related.

Farrah thinks Cate and Tyler are big ol' hypocrites though, she took to Instagram Live to bash them. Farrah said it's unfair that she got fired for her adult work and Tyler isn't – or at least I think that's what she's saying. After that, Tyler made sure to clarify that nothing like what Farrah does is gonna be going down on his OnlyFans.

In a lengthy Instagram Story, Tyler wrote that Cate would just be "sharing the stuff that he personally sends to her," oh ok… and that there would be no sex or even videos on his page. Tyler then got a little shady and pointed out that unlike SOME people, he didn't go to a production company, hire adult film stars and crew, do the do on camera and then pretend it was some leaked personal footage – pop off!

"Cate is being completely transparent & honest about it all," he continued. "It's just a wife sharing photos of her husband, that's literally it! But I get why some people are comparing it to my former cast member's endeavors TBH & that's totally valid! I just wanted to clarify what type of content is actually being shared on there in case anyone thought otherwise."

And if you thought it ended there, you're wrong! Jenelle popped in to share HER opinion, because if you don't know, she also has an OnlyFans. Jenelle called out Farrah for "talking s—" on Twitter, writing, "My God…talking about 'I haven't changed.' Girl you don't even look like the same person anymore, besides your horrible personality." And then on Facebook, Jenelle called Farrah a "straight up bish" and said she DID support her through being fired, I mean she even went to Farrah's birthday party, duh! "She will always be another one to talk mad BS and never change," she wrote.

Never change. All of you. What do you think of this OnlyFans drama? Let me know in the comments!