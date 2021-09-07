‘Teen Mom OG’: Why Farrah Abraham Was Allegedly Fired From the Show

It’s been some time since Farrah Abraham appeared on Teen Mom OG. The reality star was a part of the cast when the show first premiered in 2009. However, years later, she was let go from the show. As for the reason why she was fired, Abraham claimed that MTV allegedly let her go due to her involvement in the adult entertainment industry.

Abraham departed Teen Mom OG in 2018. Months before her exit, she claimed in October 2017 that she was fired from the program for working in the adult entertainment industry. She later sued MTV, accusing them of “sex shaming” her. Following her departure from the series, Abraham penned a lengthy message on social media about her journey. Not only did she acknowledge her time on the show, but she also shared some interesting words about the Teen Mom OG production.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Life is beautiful & I’m thankful I was the (1) out of 10 teen moms statistically to over come the challenges and struggles of teen parenthood,” he wrote at the time. “I want to add the struggles of being a teen parent were only half the struggles I felt but the other struggles from production, going through loss of Sophia father, depression,being famous, my mother, jealous friends,being a leader, political immature sh-, the control & power trips from society really added more & I have to say I rose about all the evil and all the hate by focusing on myself, loving, growing and developing what’s next to better our world for future generations.” In early 2020, Abraham once again addressed the situation on TikTok by lip-syncing a scene from the series in which producer Morgan J. Freeman confronted her. She claimed in the caption for the video that she was “wrongfully” fired by the network.

“Wrongfully fired by a male on Teen Mom… This is how woman [sic] are wrongfully fired every day,” she wrote. Abraham also accused the producer of “lies, lies, lies,” in reference to when he told her that she has “very little empathy or compassion for other people.” In light of Abraham’s firing, Teen Mom OG hired Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd. While Palin only appeared on the show for one season, Floyd is still a cast member. Teen Mom OG later hired Mackenzie McKee, who appeared on the short-lived Teen Mom 3. The new season of Teen Mom OG, which stars Floyd, McKee, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood, premieres on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.