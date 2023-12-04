'Teen Mom' Farrah Abraham Shades Jenelle Evans for CPS Drama

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham is not hiding her shade for Jenelle Evans, over a recent CPS drama between the two. TMZ reports that Abraham shared some social media posts with her new boyfriend, showing the two spending time in Turks and Caicos. Afterward, she began to be flooded with negative comments from trolls, including some people who urged for Child Protective Services to be called in to check on her 14-year-old daughter, Sophia.

This seemed to prompt Evans to make a since-deleted post on her Facebook Stories thread, also calling for CPS to show up because she believed Abraham's mother to "seem very unstable" in some other social media post. In response, Abraham tells TMZ that she would like the "messy" CPS situations — such as the one Evans has also been dealing with — left out of her family and dating lives. "That definitely upsets me," she said. "I work very hard to be the best single parent that I could ever be." She then added, "I can't say the same for others and their dating lives, and the men that they choose to date, who seem to be abusive."

Farrah Abraham wants everyone to know she's in a better place in life than her archnemesis Jenelle Evans. https://t.co/lJYBmGTFcu https://t.co/lJYBmGTFcu — TMZ (@TMZ) December 4, 2023

Abraham's comments come after Evans' husband, David Eason, has been accused of domestic violence. The former reality TV star has also had to navigate a sensitive situation with her teenage son, Jace, who was hospitalized under CPS care ahead of Thanksgiving. In November, TMZ reported that Jace took off from his grandmother Barbara's home after she took his phone away from him as punishment for getting caught vaping at school. He was found on Sunday and was placed under the watch of medical professionals until he could be placed in a foster home.

Notably, this was at least the fourth time that Jace had run away from his North Carolina home since August. According to TMZ, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department put out an alert after Jace went missing after school one day. He was later found safe. The former Teen Mom 2 cast member's manager August Keen told TMZ, "Jace has been found, and is safely at home with Jenelle and his family, thank you to the Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Department and to everyone else for their concerns."

Barbara later accused her reality TV star daughter of taking her son Jace off of his medication, which she believed contributed to his decision to run away. Speaking to TMZ, Barbara stated that when Jenelle was awarded custody of Jace earlier this year, she took him off his ADHD medicine. Barbara also claimed that Jenelle stopped allowing Jace to see his behavioral specialist, who had been working with him for some time.