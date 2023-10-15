'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans and David Eason Likely to Face Criminal Charges, TMZ Report Claims

Jenelle Evans and David Eason could be in some deep trouble stemming from the ongoing legal and domestic troubles with Evans' 14-year-old son, Jace. According to TMZ, law enforcement sources claim the investigation into the couple will be wrapped up soon after they interviewed Jace following his third disappearance.

The outlet alleges that charges for both neglect and assault will be filed against the couple. TMZ does note that it isn't clear if both Evans and Eason will be charged. According to police sources, Jace informed officers that David had assaulted him and he "appeared to have visible marks" on his neck and arms. This pushed things into a much more serious territory, according to TMZ. They also alleged the police have a video of the alleged assault.

Eason is the 14-year-old's stepfather and Evans' oldest child. She had only just regained custody of Jace earlier in 2023, going to court against her mother, Barbara, to win custody. Her mother had been caring for Jace after Evans lost custody initially.

Evans responded to TMZ's reporting and other reports by praising Eason and denying any arrest was impending. "No matter how bad you want us charged, I want to tell you right now, I have done everything as a parent, and I have crossed by T's and dotted my I's," she said. "So if you want to try to catch me slippin', you're not going to. You're not gonna scare me. My mother's tactics are not gonna scare me. And my son is gonna get the help that he deserves."

According to The Ashley, Evans and Eason are not allowed to contact her son or speak with him. Still, Evans praised her husband and made it seem like the accusations are far from true. "I want to give my husband the most support and props that a man can ever have! Because he has the most patience I've ever seen out of any human being right now," she says in a video posted Saturday. "He's bein' accused of some horrible, horrible s-t that is not true."

"It just makes me really sad for David," she adds. "Because David is just, like, taking all these punches, rollin' with it. Not saying s-t." Reportedly this isn't exactly the case and Eason has made plenty of comments online. She also said her kids adore Eason and that "no matter what you guys say, it's not going to change how my children are treated at home."

Depending on the veracity of TMZ's reporting, that last comment could come back to bite Evans and Eason. Those interested will have to keep an eye open for the next chapter.