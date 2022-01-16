‘Teen Mom’: Farrah Abraham Arrested in Hollywood

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham was arrested outside a club in Hollywood Saturday night. Abraham, 30, allegedly slapped a security guard at Grandmaster Records, where she and a friend were partying. The MTV star was reportedly insulted by someone at the club, which started the incident, reports TMZ.

Someone at the club allegedly called Abraham a “hater.” Abraham then got “belligerent” at this point and the club’s security asked her to leave. She then allegedly slapped a guard. Police were not called at first, but paramedics were. When they arrived, they called the police because Abraham was still belligerent. Someone made a citizen’s arrest though and Abraham was taken into custody. She was released shortly thereafter. She is due in court on May 19, reports Page Six.

TMZ also published video from the incident, showing a barefoot Abraham talking to police. “I don’t understand why there’s cuffs being put on me,” she is heard saying. “I did not hit anyone. On camera, I did not… I would never hit anyone.”

Abraham also posted a minute-long video of her being held in custody by a security guard while she is on the ground outside of the club. In her caption, she accused the people who made a reservation at the club of conspiring with the Grandmaster Records owners.

“I’m putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at grandmasterrecords as it was a ‘private persons arrest’ complete setup,” Abraham wrote. “I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered. As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer Grand Master Records should fire their management, and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people.”

Abraham went on to thank the Hollywood police for “rescuing me from being held against my will and being attacked.” She felt “blessed” that she could go to church on Sunday morning. Abraham is looking forward to her day in court so she can use her “law degree.” (Abraham has claimed to be a Harvard student at one point, then suggested she was going to Yale. She’s also claimed to be a Ph.D. student and passed the LSAT.)

“Justice will be served as always,” she continued. “Woman it is a scary unsafe world we live in, act upon your rights and always care for others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you. You are resilient and you are stronger than all of the weak people out there who hurt and traumatize us.” In an Instagram Story post, Abraham called for the firing of the security guard who held her to the ground. “I’m tired of people harassing me, holding me down, hurting me and [lying] about me and selling things to TMZ. It’s scary, it effects mothers, it is traumatizing, and I’m hurt,” she wrote.

This is not the first time Abraham has faced legal trouble. In November 2018, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for allegedly striking an employee at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She was banned from the hotel and was sentenced to two years probation and five days of community labor.