Farrah Abraham Returning to ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise

Farrah Abraham is back in the Teen Mom world. After being let go from Teen Mom OG in 2018 after being asked to choose between the MTV show and her career in adult entertainment, Abraham has joined the cast of the new spinoff series, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, premiering Jan. 11. Abraham’s return was revealed in a sneak peek of the new series that aired during Tuesday’s Teen Mom OG reunion special.

During the reunion, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood looked back on working with Abraham, with Bookout claiming her co-star fought with nearly “everyone, to be honest.” Abraham also weighed in on her return in a pre-taped segment, saying she had such a good time catching up” with her former co-stars, but admitted there definitely was some tension. “It’s true – some drama went down,” she teased. “So, stay tuned for a special sneak peek that will play in part two of this reunion. OK, ladies, have a great reunion. No storming off!”

MTV announced Tuesday the Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In spinoffs would premiere back-to-back on Jan. 11 – bringing a whole new light to some of the ladies. “The moms from the Teen Mom franchise come together for a massive family reunion to connect with one another and celebrate their unique bonds,” reads the logline for Family Reunion. “With fun, sun and new friendships… They’ll also reunite with surprise guests from the past and present. No Family Reunion party is complete without some fireworks!” Also starring in Family Reunion‘s eight hour-long episodes are Teen Mom OG‘s Portwood, Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd, as well as Teen Mom 2‘s Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Leah Messer.

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In stars Portwood, Floyd, Bookout and Catelynn Baltierra as the OG cast watches episodes of Teen Mom 2 to “unleash their personal opinions on the biggest moments from the episode,” from moments “laughing at the kids’ tantrums to sympathizing with their parenting struggles,” and commenting on plastic surgery and co-parenting. Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV and will be followed by Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In at 9 p.m. ET/PT.