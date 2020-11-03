'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Completes Probation Stemming From 2018 Arrest

✖

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham has officially completed the terms of her probation stemming from a 2018 criminal case. According to TMZ, she completed her probation on Monday. Abraham's probation ties back to a 2018 case in which she got involved in an incident with a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The publication reported that since Abraham's arrest, she has completed 12 hours of anger management, 5 days of community labor, and paid a $150 fee. As a result, court records show that the reality star is now done with her probation. The MTV personality was arrested back in June 2018 after police said that she got physical with a security officer at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Cops said that she hit the guard with her forearm, grabbed his ear, and pushed his head as he tried to block her from re-entering the location. Once cops arrived on the scene, Abraham was reportedly belligerent and repeatedly yelled at the officers to "Go f—k yourself." She was subsequently arrested. At the time, police said that Abraham was showing signs of intoxication during this incident. She was later released on $500 bail.

Shortly after her arrest, the reality star's rep released a statement to Us Weekly about the incident in which they expressed that there were two sides to the story. “At this time, we thank everyone for Farrah’s concern and will assure that when she is released Farrah will release a statement on her behalf,” the statement read. "Farrah will return and continue to focus on her businesses and her daughter, [who] is her No. 1 priority,” the message continued, referring to the star's daughter Sophia. “Please remember there are two sides to every story!”

Abraham ended up taking a plea deal in the case and avoided jail time. Following this incident, she was also banned from the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel, which is where this matter took place. Now that her probation is complete, the ban has been lifted, according to the L.A. County District Attorney's office. TMZ reached out to Abraham for comment on this news. She told the publication that she has kept out of trouble, regardless of the fact that she was on probation, and that she is staying away from problem people.