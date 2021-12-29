Farrah Abraham Pays Tribute to ‘Love of Her Life’ 13 Years After His Death

Farrah Abraham is continuing to remember her late boyfriend Derek Underwood. The Teen Mom alum on Tuesday marked the 13th anniversary of Underwood’s death in a car accident with an emotional social media post dedicated to the “love of [her] life,” while also upholding her and her daughter’s tradition of visiting Underwood’s grave on the anniversary of his death. Underwood passed away in 2008 just months before the birth of their now 13-year-old daughter, Sophia.

In her Instagram tribute, Abrham shared a video montage of pictures from their visit to the cemetery, the images showing Underwood’s gravestone surrounded with followers and other loving tribute pieces. Reflecting on Underwood’s passing, Abraham wrote in the caption, “3 years later, I’m grateful I see ‘FATHER’ on your headstone today. I’m grateful for our family, I’ve learned more about the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss,& depression. Your life has made a world of difference to mine and so many others.” She went on to write, “In Living Memory, Peace & Love to DEREK UNDERWOOD, The Love Of My Life & FATHER to our amazing & blessed [Sophia]. A thank you, A good bye, A Always in my mind, giving me strength to make the world a better place. Blessed.”

This cemetery visit is an annual tradition for Abraham and her daughter, who was born just one month after Underwood passed away in a car crash in 2008 when MTV was in the middle of filming 16 and Pregnant. The crash also killed Underwood’s friend Zachary Mendoza and injured another person. In her book My Teenage Dream Ended, Abraham wrote that Underwood was “my first love, my only true love.”

In the more than a decade since Underwood’s tragic passing, Abraham has made a serious effort in keeping his memory alive for Sophia. In a 2020 interview with InTouch Weekly, Abraham shared that her daughter “craves” getting to know Underwood’s family since she never got to know Underwood himself. That same year, Sophia spent a whole month with Underwood’s father, Jerry, something Abraham called a “blessing” for her daughter.

Amid her most recent tribute to Underwood, Abraham was met with an outpouring of support from her followers. Commenting on her post, one person wrote, “I truly respect how you always keep his memory alive,” with somebody else adding, “sending love for you and Sophia in this especial day for bouth of you.”