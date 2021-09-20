‘Teen Mom’: Farrah Abraham Considering Another Ivy League School After Harvard Blowup

Farrah Abraham still has her sights set on attending Ivy League school following her experience with what she described as “educational abuse” at Harvard University. Just days after the former Teen Mom OG star put Harvard on blast after she was kicked out of her online class, Abraham revealed in an interview with TMZ that she is “focusing on my law career” and may even be headed to Yale Law School.

Opening up with the outlet about how “moving forward was more important” to her following the Harvard debacle, Abraham called it an “exciting time” for her, as she and other law students “have so many options.” In fact, Abraham claimed that multiple law schools are interested in recruiting her now that she has secured her transcript from Harvard. One of those schools is Yale, a fellow Ivy League institution. Abraham, who already has a Bachelor’s degree from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, admitted that she hasn’t yet made a final decision regarding her education, telling TMZ, “I don’t know if I’m going to stay out here on the West Coast or go to the East Coast. I do have to say, after the Harvard debacle, I do think the West Coast is more diverse and appropriate for inclusion, better weather. So we’ll see what happens about that.”

The update comes after Abraham’s education was put in the spotlight after she shared a photo of her transcript online showing that despite being enrolled in an “intermediate screenwriting” course and “writing in the humanities” course, she did not receive any credit. Abraham claimed that Patricia Bellanca, a professor for the Ivy League school’s creative writing Master’s program, kicked her out of a Zoom class. In a Yelp review, she claimed Bellanca told her that her writing skills were not at the proper level for the class and that she should transfer to a lower level class. Abraham said she was “discriminated to the highest level by being locked out of my zoom” and said “no one answering emails, setting calls, nor the XXI, diversity, disabilities and admissions directors stepped in being cc’d from day 1 on the teacher’s misconduct.” She accused the school of “bullying student tactics that are illegal and sexist.”

“I would advise Harvard is not a safe nor credible school to attend. Educational abuse, deny student education, unsafe , discriminate, slander and poor mental health and writing and center help,” she continued, going on to call Harvard “a scam” that was only using her for publicity.

Abraham later told TMZ, “I will be taking legal action against Harvard. I properly gave them time.” However, in her most recent chat with the outlet, Abraham said legal action against the school is not her main focus at the moment and she is instead “focusing on my law career” and choosing to “focus on what’s best for me now.”