'Teen Mom's Ashley Jones Taking Things 'Day by Day' After Bar Smith's Kidnapping Arrest (Exclusive)

Ashley Jones is taking thing "day by day" in the wake of estranged husband Bar Smith's arrest. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star, whom Smith allegedly held hostage in her own apartment before he was taken into police custody on July 7, opened up to PopCulture.com about the traumatic incident and how she's moving forward with 6-year-old daughter Holly following of Thursday's season finale of the MTV show.

Jones told PopCulture she's as "good as can be expected" as she awaits her ex's jury trial on charges of aggravated stalking, second-degree kidnapping, residential burglary, and coercion constituting domestic violence that's scheduled to begin Oct. 21. Asked what justice would look like for her at this point, Jones answered, "I think just the power to be able to say, 'This is what happened, and this is what I went through, and now I'm stronger and wiser,' is the justice I need personally. ...There are other powers that be that will make other decisions."

(Photo: MTV)

Sharing her story on Thursday's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter finale was "tough," Jones continued, because "it's always tough to watch back something that you would otherwise try to forget," but she's "thankful" to be able to share her story and try to embrace the "empowering" part of using her platform to speak out.

Jones hopes that Teen Mom viewers will have a better understanding of the "multifaceted topic" of "toxic relationships" and "violent relationships" watching her story, noting, "I think unless you've been in one, you really don't understand how it is to operate your life in one."

Now that she's officially filed for divorce from Smith, Jones says she "definitely feel[s] lighter" as a person. "It's no secret, Bar always had a lot going on," she said, alluding to Smith's lengthy history with the law. "And so I just kind of feel like it's not so much my burden to carry anymore. ... I think I'm looking forward to kind of getting back to who I was before I felt so weighed down. I don't feel like a lot of people had the chance to experience that light, fun, not so heavy-hearted side of me. So I'm just looking forward to getting back to myself and seeing what relationships and things I can build and repair along the way."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is available to stream on Paramount+.