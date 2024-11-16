‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans’ Ex David Eason Arrested, Booked in Jail

Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason has reportedly found himself behind bars once again, according to The Ashley. The former MTV personality was arrested on Friday for violating a domestic violence restraining order against him, filed by estranged wife Jenelle Evans. Eason was also hit with a trespassing charge, both misdemeanors.

According to the outlet, a county court clerk confirmed the arrest by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 8, and was released on Nov. 10, after paying a $1,000 bond. In his newest mugshot, Eason has trimmed back the bearded look her had been sporting and seems to have a more traditional cut.

The arrest stems from an incident in October on the land he and Evans had shared in North Carolina. According to The Ashley, court documents cite the incident where Eason and his current girlfriend Kenleigh Heatwole and others broke through the property’s gate, removing a security camera and trying to walk away with “expensive tools, equipment and motor vehicles.”

“The deputy met the group and authorized them to use a SawZall tool to cut the lock of the gate leading onto the North Carolina property,” a source told The Ashley. “The deputy was under the impression that David was authorized to take the ATVs, motorcycles, dirt bikes, etc. but he was not.”

The outlet notes that Evans hasn’t filed any charges against the others involved in the incident. She was in North Carolina earlier in the week, likely filing the new charges against Eason that led to the arrest. Evans was granted sole ownership of the property temporarily and Eason was not allowed on the property.

Evans spoke to TMZ after the news of the arrest broke, explaining the new charges.

“Me and [my manager-turned-boyfriend] August [Keen] flew to North Carolina recently to deal with David and his minions breaking into my home and trying to steal my motorcycles,” she told the outlet. “NC law required for me to press charges and file the police report in person. I had to see the magistrate in order for the charges to be filed. To my knowledge David was arrested because of this incident, after I pressed charges via the magistrate.”