'Teen Mom': Farrah Abraham Kicked out of Online Harvard Class

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham continues to create drama wherever she goes. The reality television mainstay recently caused some commotion when she enrolled in some online writing classes at Harvard but was allegedly kicked out of a Zoom class period by her professor after she was encouraged to drop the class. Now, she is claiming "educational abuse" and threatening legal action against the Ivy League institution.

Abraham took to Yelp to air her grievances, claiming to have received no assistance after going through more private channels. According to the email that she included, her instructor Patricia Bellanca told her that her writing skills were not quite up to par and that she should transfer to a lower level class before the semester continued and scheduling got more complicated.

"After attending Harvard and #1 being discriminated to the highest level by being locked out of my zoom for a course I payed for by the teacher Patricia Bellanca and Dean Robert Neugenboren with no one answering emails, setting calls, nor the XXI, diversity, disabilities and admissions directors stepped in being cc’d from day 1 on the teachers misconduct, these are not responsible professionals these are bulling student tactics that are illegal and sexist," Abraham wrote on Yelp. "I had to dispute my tuition after the teacher claimed I had a neurological issue yet my other course I was asked to guest speak with effortless A."

"I would advise Harvard is not a safe nor credible school to attend. Educational abuse, deny student education, unsafe , discriminate, slander and poor mental health and writing and center help," she continued. "Their own teachers do not know how to teach online!"

Abraham went on to call Harvard "a scam" that was only using her for publicity. "Also due to Harvard purposely taking my status of attending for my education on & off of LinkedIn like an untrustworthy scam educational institution that they are it made news with my name," she wrote. "How pathetic people can not even get peace to show their education that far is greater then a Harvard logo on LinkedIn … Harvard is pathetic and is educationally abusive to students."