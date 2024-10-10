‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Boyfriend Accuses Her of Hitting Him and Using Drugs During 911 Call

Jenelle Evans may be in big trouble with the law after an alleged domestic dispute with her boyfriend. According to The Ashley, got into an explosive fight with her boyfriend, August Keen, who is also her manager. Keen called police to report the incident, where he told the 911 operator that the MTV star had “been hitting” him “all night,” and that she was drunk after allegedly having 9-12 drinks. The incident took place in Las Vegas, where she’s recently relocated to from North Carolina.

Keen also told police that Evans took pills, smoked “a lot of weed” and was “drinking a lot.” Evans moved to Las Vegas this year after she filed for legal separation from her husband of seven years, David Eason. Their relationship was also volatile. She and her three kids are currently staying in a rental house not far from her new beau.

Keen called the cops on Evans after they returned from a pool party. During the call, Evans can be heard yelling in the background as he asks for the cops to come to the house.

“So, my girlfriend got super-drunk tonight, and she’s been hitting me all night,” Keen told the 911 operator. “I’d like to be, just, protected to make sure that I grab my stuff.” Evans is screaming loudly in the background, to the point the 911 operator mentions she’s unable to hear Keen.

“Are you able to walk away from her so I can actually hear you?!” the tells Keen. “I’m trying to walk away but she keeps following me,” August replies. “I just want to get outta the house safe.” Keen notes that Evans is allegedly holding belongings hostage, including his wallet and his house keys.

“She does do drugs,” Keen says of Evans. “She takes pills, she smokes a lot of weed and she drinks a lot.” Despite everything, he declined to press charges.