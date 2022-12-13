'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 2 Premiere Date, Trailer Released

Get ready for even more mama drama on the brand new season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, premiering on MTV Tuesday, Jan. 3. The stars of Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant are coming together under one roof for a second season of Family Reunion, and they're bringing their own moms with them this time!

Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Kayla Sessler, Kiaya Elliott and Maci Bookout all star in Season 2 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. "These mother-daughter duos will be taking notes from nature as they prepare to examine their roots and learn to grow," the network teases.

"Through sessions with Coach B. and team-building exercises, the group will address their relationships by working through their past, and learning to understand complicated histories in order to create a better future for their newest generation," MTV continues. "Get ready for some drama because this season is going to be a MOTHER."

The biggest drama of the season has got to be between Jones and DeJesus, who appear to get in a major physical fight with one another in the trailer, forcing other cast members to hold them back as they lunge at one another. DeJesus and Jones both previously addressed the fight on social media back in September, with DeJesus writing to her castmate on social media at the time, "Ur true actions shined bright that night and now every cast mate that was there (who also witnessed what happened) will vouch for me. Stop lying. #LetTheClipPlay." Jones fired back on her Instagram Story, "If you come for my mom and physically try and attack her or push up on her I will always step in. You get what you get cause to me you've started a war."

While there's plenty of drama sure to play out, there are also some more emotional moments shown in the trailer, including Sessler crying to her mother that she "doesn't know what love is supposed to look like." There are also a few surprise guests who will be making their appearances on the mother-daughter reunion, including Lowell's husband, Tyler Baltierra. Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 2 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.