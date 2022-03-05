‘Teen Mom’ Couple Expecting Another Baby Together

Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton had some exciting news to share on Saturday. Wharton shared that he and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge are expecting their second child together in June. Wharton and Selfridge already share a daughter, Mila, who was born in April 2020. The Challenge star also shares 4-year-old daughter Ryder with Cheyenne Floyd.

Wharton, whose birthday was on Saturday, wrote that there was no better way to celebrate the occasion than by announcing the happy news. He posted several photos of himself, Selfridge, Ryder, and Mila alongside a special caption in honor of the newest addition to the family. The reality star began his post by writing, “Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you’re gonna do the same.”

“Throughout the years the satisfaction I get from raising my two lil girls is unmatched,” Wharton’s caption continued. “The joy that they bring me, the excitement is unmatched. I truthfully feel like God has put me in a position that I’m so lucky & blessed to be in. As a kid my dad wasn’t able to be around, and I feel like that’s why I try and give you girls EVERYTHING that I have. I can’t wait to watch you grow with your sisters Ryder & Mila.” Wharton went on to address Selfridge, writing that he’s excited about this next chapter in their parenting journey. He ended the message by issuing his gratitude to everyone in his “support system” who has shown them love.

Selfridge also took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. Just like Wharton, she expressed her excitement about having another baby. She also shared how much she’s looking forward to seeing Mila as a big sister, adding that Ryder already excels in the role. The Are You the One? alum wrote, “My whole life I knew I was meant to be a mother, I love my babies more than anything in this world. My heart grew twice the size and I knew I’d love you just the same as your sisters.”

Wharton and Selfridge initially met on Season 1 of Ex on the Beach, which aired in 2018. As previously mentioned, they welcomed their first child together, Mila, in April 2020. While MTV has cut ties with Selfridge for her past, racist tweets, Wharton still appears on Teen Mom OG alongside his ex, Floyd. He also made an appearance in Teen Mom: Family Reunion, during which he, Floyd, and her fiancé Zach Davis spoke about how they’ve managed to have such a successful co-parenting relationship.