'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell's Pregnancy Has Fans Ecstatic

On Monday, Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell announced that she's expecting her fourth child with her husband, Tyler Baltierra. On Instagram, she posted a photo with two of her daughters, Nova and Vaeda, and wrote that she was expecting her "rainbow" baby following a pregnancy loss towards the end of 2020. In response to the news, Lowell's fans couldn't help but express their excitement over the Teen Mom star's growing family. Lowell kept her pregnancy announcement short and sweet. As aforementioned, she posted a photo of her daughters, with Nova holding up a sign that reads, "27 weeks until I become a big sister." She also posted a sonogram photo and a snap of a positive pregnancy test that she took. Alongside the slideshow, Lowell wrote, "The rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catelynn Baltierra (@catelynnmtv) Considering that this news came a few months after she revealed that she suffered a pregnancy loss, Lowell's fans were overjoyed to hear that she and Baltierra are expecting another baby. On social media, they expressed just how excited they are over the happy news.

Wow such amazing news congratulations to you both enjoy this precious time of it being a family of four because as soon as you realise baby will be here!!! Look after each other xxxx — Isobel x (@IBurnsSmith) February 22, 2021 In November, Lowell took to social media to share some sad news about her family. She told her followers that she suffered a pregnancy loss shortly after finding out that she was pregnant.

Congratulations! That's the most amazing news ever! You both deserve this. You both give hope that there are still people out there that actually care about there marriage and kids! Thank you for that! Hope you both get your dream of a little boy! They really are the best! — Dez Deorle (@DeorleDez) February 23, 2021 Lowell previously suffered a pregnancy loss in 2017 and it prompted her to seek out inpatient mental health treatment after she was experiencing suicidal thoughts. In January, the reality star told PopCulture.com that her former mental treatment definitely helped her as she navigated her most recent loss. She said, "I think I could just tell a big difference. The first miscarriage that I had really overcame me — my anxiety was in high gear and wouldn't leave for weeks."

I LOVE this announcement! So darn cute! Very happy for you both. Lots of love to both of you!❤ — Dawn M. Baker (@dawnmbaker) February 22, 2021 While she experienced a pregnancy loss in November, Lowell and Baltierra were determined to have another baby in the future. Lowell told PopCulture.com that she and her husband "definitely do want to have one more child" but that they were leaving it "up to the universe."

Sweetest congrats to you and Tyler, I'm older but you two have really impressed me with how you have stuck together ; it's a beautiful family and thing — Tonya Mcfarlin (@waytomany4me) February 23, 2021 Elsewhere in her interview with PopCulture.com, Lowell spoke about the stigma attached to speaking out about a miscarriage, explaining that her being so open will be "good for women to know they're not alone." She added, "Nobody should have a stigma about that, and it's something we should talk about more."

So happy for you and your family. Hope you finally get your boy...but your girls are so darn cute, you win no matter what! — Denise Wheelock (@WyldHeart) February 22, 2021 Lowell and Baltierra received a slew of positive messages following their recent pregnancy announcement. Many even noted that they were so happy for the two after Lowell was so open about her recent pregnancy loss.

Congratulations!! — Melissa Fiebelkorn (@MWFiebelkorn) February 23, 2021 "That is so awesome! So happy for you guys. The two of you are truly inspiring!" one fan wrote. "just in aw of what caring wonderful people you have grown into. I know from experience that it's not easy growing up in a world of dysfunction and addiction. But you guys say strong! [sic]"