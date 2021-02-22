'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Lowell Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Tyler Baltierra Following Miscarriage

✖

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are getting ready to welcome a new baby into their home! The Teen Mom OG star announced Monday that she was expecting her fourth child with her husband following a tragic miscarriage in November. The MTV star shared the news with the help of daughters Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2, with the oldest holding up a sign marking 27 weeks until she was a big sister once again.

"This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon," Lowell captioned the announcement, which also included a sonogram and a positive pregnancy test. Baltierra and Lowell are also biological parents to 11-year-old daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption when they were teenagers. The 16 and Pregnant alum told Celebuzz Monday that she was "definitely surprised" to get pregnant so fast following the loss of her pregnancy last year, but also "so excited."

Lowell shared with her followers in November that she had experienced a pregnancy loss shortly after learning she was pregnant. The reality personality previously suffered a miscarriage in 2017 that prompted her to get inpatient mental health treatment after experiencing suicidal thoughts, but she told PopCulture last month she could feel the impact of all the mental health work she had done after going through her most recent loss. "I think I could just tell a big difference," she said at the time. "The first miscarriage that I had really overcame me — my anxiety was in high gear and wouldn’t leave for weeks." At the time, Lowell said she and Baltierra "definitely" wanted to have another child, but that they felt was "up to the universe" as to when that would happen.

In an episode of Teen Mom OG that aired earlier this month, Baltierra and Lowell went back and forth about the possibility of having another child, with both agreeing it was a "scary" possibility to think about. "I have the easy part," Baltierra told his wife of ultimately deciding when they wanted to try for another baby. "You gotta carry this kid, push it out, go through the pain."

Lowell recalled her pregnancy with Vaeda not exactly being a relaxing time in her life, taking place amid a rough patch in her marriage, during which Baltierra temporarily moved out. "We talk about having one more, but I feel like three would be a lot," she said at the time. "With Vaeda, Tyler and I were going through a lot in our marriage. It was a lot of stress."