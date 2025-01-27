‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Talks Her Relationship With Daughter Carly’s Adoptive Parents After Being Blocked (Exclusive)

Teen Mom‘s Catelynn Lowell still has “zero communication” with biological daughter Carly’s adoptive parents four months after revealing they had blocked her phone number.

Catelynn opened up to PopCulture.com about the breakdown in communication she and husband Tyler Baltierra have had with Brandon and Teresa Davis ahead of the new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which premieres on MTV on Thursday, Jan. 30, saying there’s been no progress made in the relationship despite her public pleas.

“There still is zero communication. I’m still blocked,” she told PopCulture. “I was told that I can no longer send gifts to their house anymore either.” The MTV star “never wanted to live in what ifs” when she placed daughter Carly for adoption more than 15 years ago, which is why she was interested in pursuing an open adoption. But now, she lamented, “Here I am with all of the what ifs.”

Being blocked “brought up a lot of PTSD and a lot of trauma” that Catelynn said she experienced all over again. “I think that was the hardest, trying to learn how to navigate that,” she explained, adding, “I think that was the hardest thing of just realizing like [the trauma] is something that I’m going to carry forever. No matter if I work on it for years and years and years, it can always just come up whenever it wants to.”

Speaking with other birth moms and adoptees about their experiences has been helpful, and Catelynn said she and Tyler will continue to “spread adoption awareness” on their upcoming podcast, Cate & Ty: Break It Down!, which premieres next month. “It’s putting all of the anger, sadness and hurt into something positive,” she explained. “And so that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Catelynn said she and Tyler, who are parents to daughters Nova, 10, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 3, hope to dispel some of the misconceptions surrounding adoption, including that “adoption is just all positive and all light and all beautiful.”

“You know, there’s another side of that where there’s a lot of pain and hurt and sorrow and not only for the birth parents but also for the adoptees themselves,” she said. “They experience a lot of, you know, trauma and hurt and sadness and what ifs and questions and identity issues and abandonment issues. And in order to help adoptees feel secure within themselves, there needs to be openness.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres a brand new season on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV