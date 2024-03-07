'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Appear to Respond to Divorce Rumors

Teen Mom fans worried about Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell's marriage shouldn't fret as Lowell recently gushed over her longtime love in a touching social media post. Fans grew concerned after a trailer for Season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion showed the two may be at odds. In one clip, Baltierra appeared frustrated during a conversation with his wife, saying, "F–k you for making me feel unworthy. If I don't get my needs met, we're divorced," as Catelynn stared off into the distance. Seemingly noticing fans' concerns, Lowell took the time to praise Baltierra as the love of her life.

"Beyond BLESSED to call you mine!!" Catelynn, 31, captioned an Instagram snapshot of the couple on Wednesday, March 6. "No seriously when I look at my life you are a gift and gave me so much in this crazy world! Thank you for loving me the way you do and being my rock! I love you!!! @tylerbaltierramtv I couldn't have wished for a better partner and baby daddy."Baltierra responded back, writing: "Babe, If anyone is a gift in this life…it is YOU! I love you beyond measure!"

The MTV stars began dating in middle school and wed in 2015. Fans first met them in 2009 on 16 & Pregnant, which chronicled their decision to put daughter Carly, now 14, up for adoption due to their life circumstances at the time. They have a semi-open adoption and see Carly as often as their agreement allows. They've since welcomed three more daughters: Novalee, 9, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 2.

Their relationship hasn't been easy, with Baltierra struggling with his decision after the adoption. They called off their 2013 engagement, getting re-engaged in 2014 before their wedding a year later. Lowell has experienced mental health struggles, which included intervention at one point for depression.