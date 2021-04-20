✖

Earlier on this season of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell went down a new career path. She ventured into the world of microblading in the hopes of one day opening up her own business. Based on her latest Instagram posts, it seems as though Lowell is moving right along in her microblading career, as she even shared how fans can get the service done by the reality star after she gives birth to her fourth baby.

On Instagram, Lowell posted numerous behind-the-scenes photos of some of her latest microblading work. The MTV personality even shared a before and after case of one of her clients, whose entire look she was able to transform after a great microblading session. Lowell noted that before getting the work done, the client did not have any eyebrows. Following the session, the client was able to walk away with eyebrows that she was happy with. Lowell explained, "Top picture is the after we wanted to make them closer but the client was uncomfortable with that. So when I see her for her touch up we will see how she feels with making them closer, more defined." She added a few hashtags including "#bossmom" and "#clientknowswhattheywant."

Luckily, for fans who want to get their eyebrows done by the Teen Mom OG star, they now have the option to. In a subsequent Instagram post, Lowell noted that fans can contact a specific number to get on the waitlist for her service. She shared that she will get back to work after her fourth baby is born (Lowell is currently expecting her fourth child, a baby girl, with her husband, Tyler Baltierra). "If you are interested in micro blading with me you can call this number 3136714524 and ask to be put on the waitlist with me [heart emoji]," she wrote. "I look forward to seeing you after baby R is born!! We will start scheduling appointments when she is in the world."

As Lowell said, she's currently expecting her fourth child. She and Baltierra are parents to two daughters, Nova and Vaeda (the couple placed their first biological child, Carly, up for adoption as seen on 16 & Pregnant). She announced the news back in February, with the announcement coming a few months after she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. The reality star later revealed that same month that they were expecting another baby girl.