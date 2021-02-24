'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell Reveals Gender of Fourth Child

✖

A day after Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra announced that they were expecting their fourth child, the Teen Mom OG stars revealed the gender of their impending arrival. According to Celebuzz, the two held a low-key gender reveal party to announce whether they were having a baby boy or girl. Lowell and Baltierra are already parents to two daughters, Nova and Vaeda.

Lowell explained to the publication that while they were hoping to add a baby boy to their family, they are overjoyed to announce that they're expecting another girl. She told the outlet, "Everyone is asking what the baby’s gender is. We have found out that we are going to be having a... drumroll please... another girl!" In addition to announcing the gender of their fourth child, Lowell also confirmed that this will be the last child for the couple. The MTV personality continued, "While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy though that really all that matters. This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teen Mom Talk (TMT) (@teenmomtalktmt)

Lowell explained that her husband, Baltierra, was hoping to have a baby boy. However, he's not disappointed about having another baby girl. She added, "Although Tyler’s been vocal about wanting a boy he’s not disappointed at all. His reaction was, 'Well I guess I’m not gonna get a boy' -LOL." The Teen Mom star added, "All in all we are just excited to be completing our family regardless of the gender." As previously noted, the couple announced on Monday that they were expecting their fourth child months after Lowell experienced a pregnancy loss.

To announce the exciting news, Lowell posted a photo of her daughters Vaeda and Nova with the latter holding a sign that read, "27 weeks until I become a big sister." She also included a sonogram photo and a snap of a positive pregnancy test. Alongside the photos, she wrote, "The rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon." In November, the Teen Mom OG star told her fans that she experienced a pregnancy loss shortly after she found out that she was expecting. Still, in January, Lowell told PopCulture.com that she and Baltierra "definitely do want to have one more child" and that they were leaving it "up to the universe."