'Teen Mom OG': What Is Microblading? Everything to Know About Catelynn Lowell's Career Path

During Season 9 of Teen Mom OG, which is currently airing on Tuesday nights on MTV, Catelynn Lowell has been exploring a new career path. While she previously looked into a career in the animal care industry, Lowell has turned her sights to another area — mircroblading. But, what exactly is microblading? Here's everything you need to know about the reality star's career path.

According to Cosmopolitan, microblading is a form of semi-permanent brow tattooing. As viewers saw on a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Lowell got to try her hand at the process on her mother, April. During the process, the esthetician will use an object similar to a tattoo gun, which comes complete with tiny, fine-point needles, in order to simultaneously scratch and deposit pigment under the skin of your eyebrows. The results are fuller and realistic-looking brows that will not wash off. Of course, since this is a semi-permanent process, the results will not last forever. Depending on your skin type, it can last anywhere from one to three years. Additionally, the cost of the process depends on where you're located and where you choose to get your brows done, as it can total anywhere from $500 to $2,000 for a session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catelynn Baltierra (@catelynnmtv)

As previously mentioned, viewers have been able to follow along with Lowell as she ventures into the world of microblading. On Instagram, the MTV personality noted that she was feeling "motivated" by her new career path. She also gave her gratitude to Miriam at BeautyBar424 for teaching her about the process and for "having all faith in me!" Naturally, this isn't all that Lowell has on her plate at the moment. In the most recent episode, she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, discussed the possibility of having another child. By the end of the episode, they came to the conclusion that they wanted to add another member to their family. Lowell did become pregnant at some point following this conversation, but she announced in November that she suffered a pregnancy loss.

In January, Lowell spoke to PopCulture.com and noted that she and Baltierra "definitely" want to have another baby. Although, she mentioned that they're leaving it "up to the universe." She added, "I feel like no matter when you go through it, as a woman, when you get a positive pregnancy test you start feeling excited and hopeful. Nobody should have a stigma about that, and it’s something we should talk about more." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.