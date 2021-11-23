‘Teen Mom’: Catelynn Lowell Criticized for ‘Clickbait’ Post About Tyler Baltierra Split

Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell has come under fire over one of her recent Instagram posts. According to The Sun, the Teen Mom OG personality shared a post on Instagram that indicated that she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, had split. However, fans weren’t happy to learn that the post was “clickbait.”

On Friday, Lowell posted a collage of photos of herself and her husband. Alongside the image, she wrote, “This is hard to admit but here’s our official statement on no longer being together. Thanks for your love and support.” She also noted that there would be more details at the link in her bio. Lowell disabled comments on the post and has since deleted it altogether.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Naturally, this news sent fans into a tizzy as they thought that Lowell and Baltierra called it quits. However, they soon realized that the couple did not break up and that Lowell’s caption was a red herring. Teen Mom fans subsequently turned to Reddit to share their thoughts on her post, with many criticizing her for posting what they determined to be “clickbait.” One individual wrote, “It’s clickbait. Nothing is off limits for Cate.” Another shared, “Lets make our collective new years resolution to not allow posts about clickbait in 2022.”

Fans were initially suspicious about Lowell’s post since neither she nor Baltierra has shared an official statement on the status of their relationship (and her recent post that set the speculation off was subsequently deleted). Additionally, the two celebrated a major milestone in their relationship as they welcomed their fourth child together. In August, Lowell gave birth to their daughter Rya. The Teen Mom stars are also parents to daughters Nova and Vaeda. They also share daughter Carly, whom they placed up for adoption when they were teenagers.

Shortly after sharing the news about their daughter’s birth, they shared their daughter’s full name. Lowell told Celebuzz, “We are proud to announce our fourth and final little princess Rya Rose Baltierra! Mom, baby, and dad are doing well and Rya is adored by all that meets her. Novalee and Vaeda are over the moon! We are blessed beyond belief.” During an interview with PEOPLE, Lowell explained that they came up with Rya’s name after watching Raya and the Last Dragon. She explained that they gave their two older daughters movie-inspired names and it was only natural that they would keep that theme going. The reality star said, “So with the whole movie theme that we kind of have going on, we were like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ like we really ended up falling in love with the name Raya.”