‘Teen Mom’: Catelynn Lowell Reveals New Baby’s Name

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are sharing the name of their newborn daughter. The couple recently welcomed their fourth child and have been sharing sweet images of her with the family in recent weeks on social media, but have only referred to her as “Baby R.” The baby’s birth brings joy to the Teen Mom stars as Lowell revealed that she previously suffered a miscarriage and desperately wanted “just one more child” to make her family complete.

“We are proud to announce our fourth and final little princess Rya Rose Baltierra!” Catelynn shared with Celebuzz!, per MTV News. “Mom, baby, and dad are doing well and Rya is adored by all that meets her. Novalee and Vaeda are over the moon! We are blessed beyond belief.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lowell took her previous miscarriage hard, sharing encouragement with families on social media who may have also experienced such, writing, “I am absolutely grateful for the three healthy, beautiful girls that we do have. Infant loss/miscarriage grief is real. You are NOT alone, and I know I’m not either. Shuts [sic] hard sometimes. And that grief/sadness comes in waves and that’s OK…I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share…but again, you’re not alone.”

In a sneak peek of an upcoming Season 10 premiere episode, they share they wished for a baby boy. “We really want to have a boy. We even looked at gender selection,” Lowell, 29, told producers. “Getting pregnant hasn’t been easy,” she explained to viewers. “I had a miscarriage a few years ago followed by a bunch of false positives and then another miscarriage. And even through all of the heartbreak, we kept trying.”

The couple has three other children: Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, who were born in 2015 and 2019, respectively. Their daughter Carly was born in 2009 and placed for adoption. Carly’s birth and adoption were documented on 16 & Pregnant, as well as Teen Mom. They’ve struggled to form their own bond with Carly, despite having an open adoption.

Carly’s birth parents, Brandon and Teresa, have also been open about the difficulties of maintaining balance and respect with their unconventional family. Lowell and Baltierra married in 2015. Lowell’s pregnancy and Rya’s birth will be documented in the upcoming season.