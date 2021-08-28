'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell Gives Birth to Daughter With Husband Tyler Baltierra

✖

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has given birth to a baby girl. Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, announced the news on Saturday. On his Instagram Story, Baltierra shared that Lowell gave birth to their daughter, whom they have been referring to as "baby R."

Baltierra posted a brief clip on his Instagram Story of the couple's newborn. In the video, their little one can be seen squirming around while wrapped up in a blanket in her hospital bassinet. Lowell and Baltierra haven't shared any further details about their daughter, including her name. Although, fans know that the moniker will start with an "R," as the two have been referring to their daughter as "baby R" for some time now. Lowell and Baltierra share two daughters together — Nova and Vaeda. They are also biological parents to daughter Carly, whom they placed up for adoption when they were teenagers, as depicted on 16 & Pregnant.

Lowell and Baltierra first announced that they were expecting their daughter in February. They subsequently held a gender reveal and shared that they were set to welcome their fourth daughter. While the two were hoping to welcome a baby boy, they said that they were thrilled to add another girl to their family. Lowell wrote, "Everyone is asking what the baby’s gender is. We have found out that we are going to be having a... drumroll please... another girl!" Not only did they share that they were having another baby girl, but they also revealed that their fourth child would be their last. The Teen Mom star added, "While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy though that really all that matters. This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!"

Fans were especially thrilled for Lowell and Baltierra's baby news as it came shortly after she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. Lowell has been vocal about dealing with pregnancy loss, as she chronicled the situation on the past season of Teen Mom OG. According to E! News, she also wrote on social media in regards to why she was open about the topic, "I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there's someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share... but again, you're not alone."