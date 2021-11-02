‘Teen Mom’: Catelynn Lowell’s Delivery Room Plan Has Fans Concerned

Over the past several episodes of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been trying to figure out whether to bring their six-year-old daughter Nova into the delivery room with them. Lowell, who welcomed her fourth child in September, wanted her eldest daughter in the room in order to be a part of the experience. However, on social media, many Teen Mom fans have criticized Lowell and Baltierra for wanting their daughter in the delivery room alongside them.

In a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Lowell spoke with her co-star Maci Bookout, who had her son Bentley in the delivery room when she welcomed her youngest child Maverick. Lowell wanted to know if the experience “traumatized” Bentley as she was considering having Nova in the delivery room with her. Bookout said that her eldest was “nervous” because of everything that was going on. Lowell added that she thought the experience would be “good” and “cool” for Nova, especially as this will be the last child for the family.

Fans weren’t entirely convinced that this was a good idea. They soon made sure to share all of their unfiltered thoughts about Lowell’s delivery room plan on social media.

“I like that she’s considering it, but I personally think 6 is still too young,” one individual wrote about the matter, per The Sun. “Not because she’s not smart enough to understand, but hearing your mom scream like that and seeing blood can be really stressful and scary as an adult let alone 6 years old.”

Viewers aren’t holding back their thoughts on this situation. One Teen Mom fan even called Lowell “selfish” for sharing that idea.

Some fans have said that Nova is “too young” to witness her mom giving birth. But, Lowell and Baltierra do know what’s best for their family.

Viewers were shocked to hear that Lowell was considering having her daughter in the delivery room with her. Clearly, they don’t think it’s the best idea.

As this fan wrote, they think that it would be “a bit much” for Nova to be there for the birthing experience. They noted that seeing it and discussing it are two very different things.

This fan was surprised that Lowell and Baltierra were “serious” about wanting Nova in the delivery room. Their mind was pretty blown by the whole situation.

In the end, Lowell consulted a medical professional, who said that it would be best if Nova was not in the room during her delivery. They mentioned that it would be an even trickier situation to manage considering that the COVID-19 pandemic still poses restrictions on who can be in the delivery room.