'Teen Mom's Leah Messer Says Daughter Addie Got 'Caught in the Crossfire' of Jeremy Calvert Harassment Drama (Exclusive)

Leah Messer is hoping to "move forward as a family" following the recent protective order drama she had with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star opened up to PopCulture.com about taking legal action against her ex and having their 11-year-old daughter Adalynn get "caught in the crossfire" of the situation ahead of Thursday's Season 2 premiere of the MTV show.

Messer told PopCulture she "never expected" things to go down the way they did with her ex in November. Calvert, who was married to Messer from 2012 to 2015, had the police called on him after he allegedly harassed her at the restaurant where she works as a waitress, according to The Sun. Shortly after, Messer filed for a protective order against Addie's father.

"That was a challenge," said Messer, who also shares twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah, 14, with ex-husband Corey Simms. "I think when you are co-parenting, you each individually have your own lives and you make your own decisions and you have your own boundaries. For me, I just had had enough and the bullying and harassing was unnecessary." She continued, "I just had to take legal action. It was unfortunate because Addie got caught in the crossfire of everything, but I [have] done my best to communicate with her on how we can move forward as a family."

Messer also navigated complicated family dynamics with her father this season, reconnecting with him after years of estrangement to help him with detox treatment. "My boundary was basically, if you really want to put the work in, I'm going to show up and support you," she said. "But I need to see effort. I need to see you really putting the work in."

"Rebuilding that [relationship] and then knowing when to really allow him into my daughter's lives, that was a challenge for me to navigate," the reality personality continued. Despite the family turmoil, the 16 and Pregnant alum assured, "Ali and Aleeah, they're thriving in middle school and I think you'll see that. You'll see them speaking up about things that matter to them and using their voices, which I think a lot of the hard conversations that we've had over the years have formed that open dialogue with them."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 premieres Thursday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.