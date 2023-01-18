'Teen Mom': Ashley Jones Reveals Major Regret

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones shared one of her regrets on Twitter earlier this week. Like many reality stars who cultivate a following on social media, Jones accepted sponsorship deals from cleansing and detox tea brands. Since she started nursing school, Jones now regrets ever showing those brands her support.

"Just a reminder to keep your money this summer," Jones tweeted on Jan. 15. "Those cleansing and detox teas don't work... your liver and kidneys are the OG. Save 15% by trusting them."

Actually I have done ads for them years ago. As a nursing student I have just learned so much lol . I would never promote anything like that again . https://t.co/bQHYEcBkew — ASHLEY SIREN (@_mermaidbarbie) January 16, 2023

One of Jones' followers asked her if this means she would not try to sell "Boom Bod" products on social media. Rather than pretending she never did this herself, Jones owned up to it. "Actually I have done ads for them years ago. As a nursing student I have just learned so much lol," she wrote. "I would never promote anything like that again."

Jones' tweets this week came after she took a break from social media. Back on Dec. 24, she confirmed reports that her brother, Deandre Davoughn Washington, died on Dec. 17. The 32-year-old Washington was reportedly found dead at a train station outside San Francisco, according to The U.S. Sun. A cause of death has not been reported yet.

"I appreciate all the kind words you all have been sending me. This is something I never could have prepared for," Jones, 25, wrote in an Instagram Story post. She also shared a message with fans on Twitter. "[I] am very upset by the passing of my brother and I need to take a break from social media," she wrote on Christmas Eve. "Thank y'all for the kind words, I will see you all in the new year."

Earlier this week, MTV offered Jones their condolences, reports The Sun. "Our thoughts are with Ashley and her family during this difficult time," the tweet reportedly read. Jones was unhappy that it took the network over three weeks to post the message, and responded by writing "DELETE THIS S—! WTF." Jones has since deleted her response.

Jones' husband, Bar Smith, was also disappointed that it took MTV so long to acknowledge Washington's death. "The fact that y'all waited three weeks to post my dead brother and posted mfs the minute after they got shot at and some more s—," Smith reportedly wrote in a since-expired post. "F- yall and whoever runs this weak a— social media. Teen Mom, take that s— down and f— right off."

Jones has been a member of the Teen Mom franchise since she starred in Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant in 2018. In December 2020, Jones joined Teen Mom 2. After MTV canceled Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, the network launched a combined show called Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, with Jones included. The new series also features Amber Portwood, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Maci McKinney, Leah Messer, and Jade Cline.