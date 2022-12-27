'Teen Mom': Ashley Jones Confirms Brother's Death

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones opened up about her brother's death in a heartbreaking Instagram Story message published days before Christmas. Deandre Davoughn Washington, 32, was found dead at a train station outside San Francisco on Dec. 17, the local coroner's office told The U.S. Sun on Dec. 22. The investigation into Washington's death is ongoing as medical examiners await the toxicology report.

Jones, 25, thanks fans for their outpouring of support with a simple message. "I appreciate all the kind words you all have been sending me. This is something I never could have prepared for," the since-expired post read, The Sun reported on Dec. 23.

Jones' mother, Tasheilia "Tea" Chapple, was the first member of the family to speak on Washington's death. "I'm outdone and broken to the core," Chapple wrote. "My firstborn child Deandre has passed away. My soul has been ripped from my body. Please keep us in prayer."

Washington was found dead at a train station outside San Francisco at 5:27 a.m. on Dec. 17, police told The Sun. Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of an "unresponsive adult male" at the station. "Medical personnel declared the male deceased. There is no foul play suspected," the police said.

Jones is a longtime member of the Teen Mom franchise, having joined during the first season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant in 2018. After appearing in the spin-off's first two seasons, she was promoted to Teen Mom 2. After MTV canceled Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2, Jones was among those selected for the merged series, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Jones and her husband, Bar Smith, are parents to a daughter, Holly, 5. In September, she announced she was expecting her second child, but she has since declined to share further details. "I know you guys are wondering but I'm not in a space to disclose that," Jones told a fan on TikTok in November. "I'm still processing... Thank you for being concerned."

Smith was arrested in Nevada in August and charged with being a fugitive from another state. The charge stems from a previous DUI in California. After a hearing, he was transferred to California. He was reportedly released from jail on Sept. 21. "I think that just like having a kid, getting married sounds wonderful. It sounds amazing," Jones told PopCulture.com in March. "It sounds theoretically like a beautiful life. but in practice, it's a lot of work and there's a lot of conversations that you don't even think you need to have, and then all of a sudden they become very important, very heavy conversations."