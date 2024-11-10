‘Ridiculousness’ Star Chanel West Coast Reveals Devastating Family Health Update

MTV personality Chanel West Coast is praying for a miracle after her dad received a tough medical diagnosis. The rapper/reality TV star says her father has “an inoperable tumor that is so big it cannot be treated” using chemotherapy.

“Right now we are looking for a miracle,” Chanel wrote via Instagram on Friday, going on to ask for prayers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the post’s caption, Chanel (real name Chelsea Dudley) added, “Please pray for my Dad to make it. We need all the prayers possible. I believe in miracles and I know with enough people praying together he may have a chance.”

Several other reality TV personalities showed support on the the Ridiculousness panelist’s post, including Snooki from Jersey Shore, Cheyenne Floyd from Teen Mom, Leland Chapman from Dog the Bounty Hunter and Tori Spelling.

About Chanel West Coast

Chanel West Coast, 36, first broke out after appearing on Rob Dyrdek’s MTV reality show Fantasy Factory. She then teamed with Dyrdek again on the comedic clip show Ridiculousness, which involves panelists cracking jokes and reacting to viral videos. She appeared on hundreds of episodes of the program before recently exiting. She now appears on her own MTV reality show, The West Coast Hustle. The eight-episode show followed Chanel’s life as a working mom after welcoming a child with partner Dom Fenison.

Chanel is also a hip-hop artist, notably dropping the album America’s Sweetheart in 2020. Some of her most-streamed songs include “Been On,” Alcoholic,” Karl” and “40 Yard Dash.” She also appeared on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.