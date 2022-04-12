'Teen Mom' Star Reveals She Got a Neck Tattoo

✖

Ashley Jones is rocking some new ink! The Teen Mom 2 star got a new neck tattoo while in Los Angeles filming the season reunion with husband Bariki Smith. Jones teased her new body art on her Instagram Story, sharing a video of herself getting tattooed as she smiles for the camera. The MTV star hasn't revealed what she had added to her collection of tattoos just yet but did share plenty of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from filming the reunion, including a loved-up TikTok with her husband.

Jones and Smith have gone through tough times since tying the knot privately ahead of the Season 11 premiere, but the reality star told PopCulture.com in March that she and Smith were determined to "work straight through" all their issues. "I think that just like having a kid, getting married sounds wonderful. It sounds amazing. It sounds theoretically like a beautiful life," she said at the time, "but in practice, it's a lot of work and there's a lot of conversations that you don't even think you need to have and then all of a sudden they become very important, very heavy conversations."

Jones joked that she and her love "never do anything the right way," but are "really trying to not do any runaround in this marriage," and work through everything holding them back. Having gotten marriage counseling from Coach B during Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Jones said she realized the biggest struggle she and Smith had to work through was her feeling unheard and misunderstood. The takeaway from counseling was "that you have to talk to people in the language that they can digest," which means learning the love language of the people you care about. "We're not speaking the same language, and a lot of things would get lost in translation," she explained.

Moving ahead on their "crazy journey" together, Jones and Smith are doing better than ever together. "I think the reality of it is that there are some things maybe I could have handled better, or should have handled better, or shouldn't have handled it all, but isn't that the reality for everybody?" she asked. Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.