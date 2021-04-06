'Teen Mom': Amber Portwood Rants About Gary Shirley's Wife on Easter Sunday

✖

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood may have taken to Instagram to wish her daughter Leah a Happy Easter, but she didn't have any kind things to say about Kristina, the wife of her ex, Gary Shirley. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Portwood criticized Kristina on Instagram and even called her an "opportunist." This news comes about a week after an episode of Teen Mom OG aired, in which Portwood described her strained relationship with her daughter, Leah. That strain has subsequently led to problems between Portwood, Shirley (with whom she shares Leah), and Kristina.

This whole matter started after Portwood penned a sweet message to her daughter Leah on Instagram in honor of the Easter holiday. However, after Teen Mom OG viewers flocked to the comments section of the post to weigh in on the reality star's relationship with her child, her ex, and his wife, things took a negative turn. While the comment has since been deleted, Portwood accused Kristina of being "an opportunist who cries if Gary doesn’t [buy] her a Coach bag.” She went on to criticize Kristina for the custody situation with her eldest daughter (Kristina and her ex-husband agreed to keep their 13-year-old daughter off of Teen Mom OG and social media). Ashley's Reality Roundup noted that Portwood is not legally allowed to post photos of her young son James on social media.

“I have 1 question for her [Kristina]…How does it feel knowing she doesn’t have joint custody of her daughter the same as me because [she] chose this life [of being on the show] over her,” Portwood wrote. “She has no excuse for that. Not one thing! She should be ashamed to even act like she’s such a great mother.” She continued to claim, “She can’t even have her daughter’s name mentioned on the show. People come at me like I’m a mess when the truth is I’ve been keeping a lot of secrets from people.” Portwood has since disabled comments on her latest Instagram post.

As previously mentioned, Portwood's inflammatory comments regarding Kristina come as there has been a strain on her relationship with her daughter. In the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Leah told her father, Shirley, that she did not want her mother to come to her birthday celebration. Shirley did encourage her to invite Portwood, which Leah eventually agreed to. However, Portwood did not attend the celebration, as she said that she wanted to celebrate with her daughter one-on-one. At one point in the episode, Leah even said about her relationship with her mom, "We don't really have a bond like that. Twelve years and she hasn't really done anything. That's kind of been like Kristina's spot."