'Teen Mom': Amber Portwood Slams Kristina and Gary Shirley Amid Drama With Daughter Leah

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood did not hold back her feelings on her ex, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina. According to The Sun, the reality star criticized both Shirley and Kristina on an Instagram Live that she took part in on Tuesday night. While they were all seemingly on good terms at the start of the current season, it seems as though things have taken a major turn for the worst.

Portwood particularly took aim at Kristina, calling her a "wh—re," a "liar," and a "homewrecker." The reality star also addressed her past stint in jail (Portwood spent time in prison for prescription drug possession and was released in 2013 after serving 17 months of her five-year sentence). According to Portwood, she believed that she was going to get back with Shirley following her time in jail. But, he subsequently moved on with his now-wife Kristina. She said, "I was told that when I got out of prison I would have my family, all the while I was being cheated on. I'm not jealous of Kristina, there is nothing about Kristina that even makes me jealous in any sense. I don't try to be mean, I'm just telling the truth."

Portwood also addressed her daughter's relationship with Kristina (she shares 12-year-old Leah with Shirley). The Teen Mom OG star said that she believes that Leah and Kristina have a tight bond because she "spoils" the pre-teen. "[Leah] respects her because she brings her out to Starbucks, gets her nails done and spends over a thousand something dollars of clothing on her," she said. "Hell, I'd respect her too. I was raised to not spoil my child. Kristina doesn't do anything for Leah. She doesn't take care of my daughter. Leah wanted to live with me until they went to Disney World. I don't spoil Leah, she only gets things on her birthdays and things like that." Portwood continued to criticize both Shirley and Kristina for supposedly "spoiling" her child.

"They spoil my daughter. Spoiling a child is horrible. It turns people into absolutely misguided and very delusional people when it comes to the world that we really live in," Portwood continued. "Children need love. I give plenty of love to my children. I know how my daughter really feels. I've talked to her a couple of times without cameras." Portwood's inflammatory comments came shortly after an episode of Teen Mom OG aired in which Leah spoke about her strained relationship with her mother.

At one point in the episode, when Shirley was attempting to persuade Leah to invite her mother to her birthday celebration, the 12-year-old said, "We don't really have a bond like that. Twelve years and she hasn't really done anything. That's kind of been like Kristina's spot." While Leah agreed to invite her mother to the celebration, Portwood did not come, as she wanted to spend one-on-one time with her (something that Leah wasn't necessarily on board with). Leah got to spend her special day with Shirley, Kristina, her half-sister Emilee (Shirley and Kristina's daughter), and her grandmother (Portwood's mother). Kristina gifted Leah with a gorgeous ring with her birthstone on it, explaining to her that while she may not be biologically her child, she sees her as her own all the same.