'Teen Mom': Amber Portwood Lashes out at 'Ignorant' Trolls Amid Family Drama

Teen Mom OG viewers know that Amber Portwood has been involved in a great deal of drama related to her family as of late. During the most recent season of the MTV series, which will air the second part of its reunion on Tuesday, Portwood experienced a strain on her relationship with her daughter, Leah, whom she shares with her ex, Gary Shirley. According to The Sun, Portwood recently lashed out at "ignorant" people on social media who have been criticizing her relationship with her daughter.

In an Instagram video, which she captioned with, "Mood," Portwood spoke about how she wants people to stop judging her life. She also urged others who deal with online hatred to simply focus on their own well-being. The reality star told “people just like” her, individuals who “have a really rough past and you’re at the point in your life where you’re trying to pick yourself back up and actually make something of yourself and do better in life," that they shouldn't listen to any negativity that anyone has to say about them.

“Opinions of people who are just negative and ignorant, it doesn’t matter because the only opinion that really matters is yours," she continued. “Knowing what you did wrong, picking yourself back up and then sitting there moving forward, that is something that’s the key to wisdom, honestly.” As Teen Mom viewers are aware, Portwood's latest comments come several days after the first part of the Teen Mom OG reunion aired. During the episode, the reality star and her ex, Shirley, discussed her strained relationship with their daughter. The conversation didn't exactly go smoothly, as Portwood especially took aim at Shirley's wife, Kristina Anderson. She claimed that Anderson, in particular, has gotten in the way of her relationship with Leah.

At one point during the reunion, Portwood even called Anderson "horrible" before storming off of the set saying that she would never have a positive relationship with Shirley's wife. Throughout Season 9 of Teen Mom OG, Portwood has been attempting to get her relationship with Leah back on the right track. But, when Shirley and Anderson spoke with the 12-year-old about the situation, she said that she doesn't really have a relationship with her mother. She said, "We don't really have a bond like that. Twelve years and she hasn't really done anything. That's kind of been like Kristina's spot."