'Teen Mom' Reunion: Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley Get Heated While Addressing Family Drama

Amber Portwood and her ex, Gary Shirley, had a fiery interaction during the first part of the Teen Mom OG reunion, which aired on Tuesday night. The pair were at odds regarding Portwood's strained relationship with their daughter Leah. At one point, Portwood even walked off of the set after sharing some inflammatory comments about Shirley's wife, Kristina.

Portwood's segment began with the reunion hosts, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab, asking the reality star about the status of her relationship with her daughter. In turn, she replied that she's "been trying to get a hold of her," but claimed that Shirley and Kristina have made it hard. She continued to say that if she doesn't have a relationship with the couple, she doesn't have a relationship with Leah. Shirley then entered the scene in order to sit next to Portwood and discuss their issues (since the reunion was taped in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast appeared virtually from their respective home states).

Portwood then explained that she would be on board with attending therapy with Leah in order to repair their relationship. However, Shirley said that he doesn't believe that their daughter would be comfortable with that. He then cited some of Portwood's social media posts which have supposedly been embarrassing Leah. Things then took a major turn as Portwood claimed that Shirley did go over to her house in order to discuss the situation. She claimed that he came onto her and that he told her not to tell Kristina about it (he denied the claim). At that point, the mom-of-two shut the conversation down, as she said that she wanted to end things on a "positive note."

After viewing a clip in which Shirley encouraged Leah to stay in contact with her mother and Kristina referred to herself as the 12-year-old's "bonus mom," Portwood thanked her ex for sticking up for her. But, she said that Kristina could have said more in that particular conversation. She went on to call Kristina "horrible" and claimed that she gets in the way of her relationship with Leah. Portwood then stormed off the set after saying that she will never have a positive relationship with Kristina. To hear Kristina's side of the story, fans can tune into the second part of the Teen Mom OG reunion on April 27 on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.