'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood Locked in Feud With Ex Gary Shirley's Wife Kristina Anderson

Teen Mom OG fans know that, as of late, Amber Portwood has been involved in a feud with Kristina Anderson, who is married to Portwood's ex, Gary Shirley. Things came to a head in their relationship on Tuesday night's episode of the Teen Mom OG reunion, during which Portwood made her feelings about Anderson known loud and clear. As InTouch Weekly noted, at one point during the reunion, the MTV personality even called Anderson "absolutely horrible."

Portwood has specifically taken issue with Anderson as she has claimed that she is getting in between her relationship with her daughter Leah, whom she shares with Shirley. During the reunion, Portwood claimed that she has "been trying to get a hold" of her daughter, but Shirley and Anderson are making it difficult. Elsewhere in the episode, the mom-of-two claimed that Shirley made a pass at her when he went over to her house in order to discuss her strained relationship with their daughter.

“I literally felt that he was trying to be genuinely nice at first, and it turned into [a] touch here and a touch there and it was feeling a bit off. He even said to me 100 percent don’t tell Kristina that I’m doing this,” Portwood claimed. As for Shirley's account of the situation, he denied his ex's claims and said that "nothing inappropriate" happened. He added, “I have a wonderful wife that I absolutely love. If I wanted somebody else other than my wife it wouldn’t be Amber.” In addition to sharing her feelings about Anderson and Shirley at the Teen Mom OG reunion, Portwood has also frequently taken to social media to share her thoughts about the couple, and her posts haven't been entirely positive.

In early April, Portwood called Anderson an "opportunist" on Instagram (the comment has since been deleted). She also criticized Anderson for the custody situation that she has with her ex (Anderson and her ex-husband, with whom she shares an older daughter, agreed to keep their child off of the MTV series and social media). A couple of weeks after sharing these inflammatory statements, Portwood wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram that she would be focusing on the positives going forward. She wrote on April 15, in part, "Looking up and forward for a better me. I don't want to give space to negativity. I want to spend my time helping others as best as I can. I have realized that negativity doesn't help me nor my family, as I try to pull things back together."