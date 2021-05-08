'Teen Mom' Alum Jenelle Evans Wants Fans to Learn Lessons From Her Past Mistakes

✖

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is once again using social media to interact with her friends, with mixed results at best. The former MTV star is very active on TikTok and in her latest video she encourages her followers to learn from her mistakes and to not let the past hold them back. "There's a point in your life where -- maybe not for you guys, but for me -- I'm always telling myself, 'You can't do that. It's not gonna work. Just give up,'" Evans explained in the video.

"And I always think I can't do anything and I've come to realize lately that I can do anything I put my mind to and so can all of you," Evans continued while filming in her car. "Stick with something. Don't give up and don't let others make up give up easily because that's what I let happen." She laughingly ends her video saying "just a little piece of advice today," but it's clear that Evans is not learning from her mistakes as she continues to fight fans about her controversial husband, David Eason.

This new video follows Evans wading into controversy on TikTok after a fan posted a video explaining that it was Eason's racist, homophobic, and violent behavior that cost Evans her spot on Teen Mom 2. Evans replied to the comment with "Let's END you," prompting fans to call her an "awful human being." One person wrote on social media that Evans' comments made her sound "less evil genius and more like a drunk poster."

Eason most recently drew criticism after he allegedly killed his four-year-old daughter Ensley's baby chicks and even threatened to hit her when she brought it up during an Instagram Live video. As she always does, Evans took to her own Instagram account to justify and defend Eason's behavior. In an attempt to manage the backlash, Evans shared a picture of Eason with Ensley and praised his skills as a father on Instagram. "This picture explains a lot: The love for her dad is really big, she likes to build sandcastles with him, and the love for the beach," Evans wrote. "No matter how badly you hate [David Eason], he’s the best father he could ever be. Only if you knew us personally, maybe then you would agree, until then stop judging our lives because we’re doing just fine."