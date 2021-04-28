'Teen Mom 2' Alum David Eason Threatens Daughter, 4, on Video After She Accuses Him of Killing Baby Chicks

✖

Jenelle Evans' husband, David Eason, is in hot water with Teen Mom 2 fans once again after he threatened to "smack" 4-year-old daughter Ensley in the mouth for accusing him of killing the family's baby chickens when he was Live on TikTok. In footage of the Live captured by Eason's followers, the former MTV star is showing off his family's chicken coop with his young daughter when she begs her dad not to kill any of the chicks as she claims he recently did.

“Remember you killed the baby chicks?" Ensley asks her dad. "Don’t you do it again! Then I’ll be so mad." The toddler then repeats her accusation when Eason expresses surprise at what she's said, telling him, "If you kill them again I’ll be so mad!" Eason then denies killing any of the animals, responding "Girl, you have lost your mind. What are you talking about?" to which Ensley triples down, "Yesterday you killed a baby chick." When asked why she would say something like that, the little girl insists, "Because you did!" before her dad answers, "No I did not! I will smack you in the mouth!"

Eason's treatment of animals has come under scrutiny before, as he shot and killed the family's French bulldog, Nugget, back in 2019, which resulted in Evans and him having their children temporarily removed from their custody and Evans being removed from Teen Mom 2. "David killed my dog Nugget because he snapped at my 2-year-old, Ensley. He doesn’t put up with that and those are his beliefs," Evans told Us Weekly at the time. "He just took her and shot her in the woods … about two acres away from the house."

Eason defended killing the dog in a September 2019 interview with PEOPLE Now: "It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger," he said. "This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again." Eason also made headlines last year when he killed and cooked the family's pet goat, Elvis, bragging on Instagram Live, "This is Elvis, the little baby we had last year," before showing the goat's head, which was thrown in the trash can alongside beer cans.