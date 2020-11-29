Farrah Abraham Celebrates a White Thanksgiving in Alaska With Daughter Sophia

✖

It's only been a couple of days since Thanksgiving, but Farrah Abraham is already getting a start on Christmas celebrations. Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, have been spending the past few days in Alaska enjoying a "White Thanksgiving." Naturally, the reality star chronicled the pair's excursion on social media to showcase just how much they're getting into the holiday spirit.

In one of her posts, Abraham can be seen taking a dip in a hot spring. She wrote in the caption that she's currently "dreamin of a White Christmas!" Based on the fact that the clip was set to Michael Bublé's "White Christmas," it seems like the reality star is definitely getting into the Christmas spirit already. Abraham didn't just take a dip in the hot spring, she also took some time to do a part of her skincare routine. While in the hot spring, she used a No Drama face mask from frank body, which she noted in the caption of the post. After putting on the charcoal face mask, she simply wiped the product away with the help from the hot spring, showcasing a winning complexion for the camera.

Abraham's trek to Alaska may have had a little something to do with getting a jump start on Christmas. In two subsequent posts, the former Teen Mom star showcased that she and her daughter were busy with Christmas-related activities such as meeting Santa and hanging out with reindeer. Abraham posted a video in which she could be seen discussing Santa with her daughter, who says that Santa isn't real, much to the reality star's dismay. The video then showcases the mother-daughter duo suiting up in protective gear for their flight to Alaska and, subsequently, the North Pole.

Abraham's clip ends with the pair finally arriving in the North Pole. Not only did they get to visit the location, but they also got to see where all of the Christmas magic comes to life, as they went to Santa's workshop. The workshop features everything from Santa's naughty or nice list, toys, and, of course, Mr. and Mrs. Clause themselves (who wore masks for the occasion). While Sophia may have said that Santa wasn't real earlier in the video, she still made sure to tell Santa and Mrs. Clause what she wants for Christmas.