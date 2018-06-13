Farrah Abraham’s Mom ‘Heartbroken’ After Daughter’s Arrest

Farrah Abraham’s mother Debra Danielsen is extremely worried about her daughter and granddaughter following the former’s arrest Tuesday night at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Danielsen told Radar on Wednesday that 9-year-old Sophia — who was seen on social media hanging out with her mom in the hotel pool hours before the former Teen Mom star allegedly hit a security guard — shouldn’t be living with that kind of “volatility.”

“She needs to be with her family, not about strangers and volatility and her mother being arrested,” Danielsen told the publication, reportedly crying. “It’s very disgusting. She needs to go to school… She needs to not be dragged on a party all over the world.”

Danielsen added that she had spoken to her daughter’s father, who said Sophia is now home in Los Angeles, possibly being cared for by a nanny. Abraham was spotted leaving jail Wednesday afternoon.

The Teen Mom regular has been estranged from her reality TV star daughter for a while now, and she claimed that Abraham has turned 9-year-old Sophia against her. (Fans of the MTV show will remember that the tot refused to attend her grandmother’s wedding early in the most recent season, although Abraham did make an appearance.)

“I’m sitting here heartbroken, I’m shaking, I’m sad,” Danielsen said, adding that she hasn’t talked to Sophia in months. “My granddaughter is sitting there with strangers. She needs me to hold her and tell her everything is alright.”

Danielsen said she hopes to hire a lawyer who can help her possibly gain custody over her granddaughter, she told the publication.

Abraham is facing charges of battery and trespassing after allegedly hitting a security guard who was trying to get her to leave the hotel following an altercation with other guests, reported TMZ Wednesday morning.

For her part, Abraham told Radar through a representative, that she was focusing on her daughter and businesses right now, which are her “number one priority.”

“Please remember, there are two sides to every story,” the rep added, thanking fans for their “concern.”

While speaking with police officers prior to being taken to jail, Abraham was caught on camera, in a video obtained by TMZ, yelling profanities at the officers speaking to her.

“So if you wanna f—ing bulls— me and act like I’m not a real adult, go f— yourself, and go f— yourself and go f— yourself,” she told an officer. “You, not anybody else. Nobody’s talking to anybody else, do you understand me?”

She also denied her part in any altercation that occurred at the hotel, saying, “I did not attack, or batter, or hurt or injure.”

When police went to take the adult entertainment star away in their patrol car, she began to cry, sobbing and yelling, “I’m not resisting!”

According to Radar, she will appear in court on June 15 for her initial hearing.

